The Beast with 7 Head & 10 Crowns on them 7 Heads

Watch the GRAMMY-nominated performance of "The Sound of Silence" on Conan! https://wbr.ec/sosconan
For your consideration - BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE - 59th GRAMMY® Awards
Download or stream the song now: https://wbr.ec/immortalized
Directed by Matt Mahurin
http://www.mattmahurin.com
New Album "Immortalized" Out Now!
https://wbr.ec/immortalized
Connect with Disturbed:
Official Website - http://disturbed1.com
Facebook - http://facebook.com/disturbed
Twitter - http://twitter.com/disturbed
Instagram - http://instagram.com/disturbed
Spotify - http://smarturl.it/disturbed.spotify
Disturbed - The Sound of Silence [Official Music Video] Cover
Gears of War 4 Trailer Song
Nyle DiMarco Peta Murgatroyd Dancing With The Stars Finale
Hello Darkness My Old Friend
It has Been Fun Hope to see all of you around
If you know anything that the Bible says
After all,
"I got your 6"