Newsvine

Vernon Wythe

 

About The time is Now to start to Fix the Planet, It takes Works Articles: 49 Seeds: 1728 Comments: 3187 Since: May 2016

ATHENA laser weapon 'kills' 5 'outlaws'

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Vernon Wythe View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONFOXNews.com
Seeded on Fri Sep 29, 2017 5:23 AM
Discuss:

Silent, invisible, deadly. The powerful ATHENA laser weapon can destroy enemy threats within seconds. It just destroyed five Outlaw drones.

For the United States, thanks to pioneering efforts of American companies like Lockheed Martin and the military, laser weapons are no longer the stuff of Star Wars and Star Trek.

In near-term future battles, the U.S. military can choose to bring laser weapons mounted on vehicles, vessels, and more, to war. By comparison, the weapons of any enemy will look like bows and arrows.

ATHENA, (Advanced Test High Energy Asset), is one of the most exciting of these new American laser weapons.  During recent testing with the U.S. Army's Space and Missile Defense Command at the Army's White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, the 30-kilowatt weapon slew five Outlaw drones. Not toy hobby sized drones, but drones with nearly 11-foot wingspans.

Scoreboard? 100 percent success.

And just two years ago, Lockheed Martin proved that ATHENA could also take down a truck by burning through its hood and engine – and from a mile away.

=====================

https://plus.google.com/collection/YAAXJE

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor