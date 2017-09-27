Who Are The Big 6

A debate over how much America's wealthiest households should pay in taxes has emerged as one of the key sticking points in the negotiations between the White House and Republicans on Capitol Hill over rewriting the nation's tax code.

The administration and Republican leadership are slated to jointly release their framework for tax reform Wednesday, but there is still no final agreement on the substance of the plan or how much of it to reveal, according to several people familiar with the talks. The White House has been pushing to lower the top individual tax rate from 39.6 percent to 35 percent, those people said. But not all of the so-called Big Six — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn and top Republicans in the House and Senate — are on board with a plan that lowers the effective tax burden of the richest Americans.

Cutting taxes on the wealthy would also run counter to President Donald Trump's own statements made as recently as this month. Trump has touted the tax plan as a boon to working-class families and promised that the wealthy would not be the big winners. He is slated to unveil the tax framework negotiated by the Big Six in a speech in Indiana on Wednesday.