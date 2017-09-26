Gazprom topples ExxonMobil as world's leading energy company

The news came out of the blue, and it's a shocker - ExxonMobil, who for 12 years held the Number 1 spot in the S&P Global Platts' annual corporate rankings for the energy sector's "Top 10 List, was toppled by Russia's Gazprom.

As if this news isn't bad enough, poor returns on lower oil prices kicked ExxonMobil to Number 9 on the list of the world's top 10 energy companies, one step below Valero, the only other American company on the list. Moscow, Russia-based Gazprom is majority-owned by the Russian government although it is considered a "Public Joint Stock Company" or PJSC under the country's corporate structure framework. Gazprom focuses on natural gas exploration, production and trading, however, Platts Global said Gazprom's rise in the rankings favored the pattern of gas, utilities, and pipeline companies leading the way this year.

============================

Big Oil Majors (collection Google +)