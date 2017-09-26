A federal appeals panel on Tuesday overturned the 2015 corruption convictions of Dean G. Skelos, once the powerful majority leader of the New York State Senate, and his son, Adam B. Skelos, citing a decision last year of the United States Supreme Court that narrowed the legal definition of corruption.

The ruling comes roughly two and a half months after another appellate panel cited the same Supreme Court decision to vacate the conviction of Sheldon Silver, the former longtime Democratic speaker of the State Assembly. Mr. Skelos and Mr. Silver both forfeited their seats upon their convictions.

The rulings in the two former lawmakers’ cases, which focused on errors in jury instructions, show how broad the impact of the Supreme Court’s landmark decision has been in New York alone, undoing the two most prominent public corruption cases brought by Preet Bharara, then the United States attorney for the Southern District of New York.

But the ruling on Tuesday made it clear that the government’s evidence against the Skeloses was sufficient to allow a properly instructed jury to convict the two men, finding that there was enough evidence to establish that there had been a quid pro quo arrangement.

Mr. Skelos, a Long Island Republican, and his son were convicted in December 2015 of bribery, extortion, and conspiracy. Prosecutors alleged that the men abused the father’s office to pressure a Manhattan developer, a medical malpractice insurer and an environmental technology company to provide the son with hundreds of thousands of dollars in consulting work, a no-show job and a direct payment of $20,000

.But, as in the Silver case, a three-judge panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit found that the judge’s instructions to the jury in the Skeloses’ trial were in error in light of the Supreme Court decision, which involved Bob McDonnell, the former Republican governor of Virginia, and was issued about six months after the Skeloses were convicted.