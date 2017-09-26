FBI Arrests 4 NCAA Basketball Coaches Connected to Fraud and Corruption

The United States Department of Justice announced Tuesday that fraud and corruption charges have been brought against 10 people related to college basketball, including four coaches.

According to ESPN's Jeff Borzello, Oklahoma State's Lamont Evans, Auburn's Chuck Person, Arizona's Emanuel Richardson and USC's Tony Bland are the assistant coaches who have been charged.

The U.S. Department of Justice also announced that those charged include "managers, financial advisors, and representatives of a major international sportswear company."

According to ESPN.com, it is alleged that the arrested coaches bribed recruits in an effort to steer them toward certain agents and financial advisors.

James Gatto, the director of global sports marketing at Adidas, was also charged Tuesday, per ESPN.

Adidas later released a statement, via Darren Rovell of ESPN, saying the company was "unaware of any misconduct and will fully cooperate with the authorities to understand more."

"The investigation has revealed several instances in which coaches have exercised that influence by steering players and their families to retain particular advisers, not because of the merits of those advisers, but because the coaches were being bribed by the advisers to do so," the criminal complaints stated, per ESPN.

