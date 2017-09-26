Civil servants complain Trump is sidelining workers with expertise on climate change, environment

Interior Department manager Joel Clement figured his new bosses in the Trump administration might disapprove of his climate-change-focused work protecting Alaskan villages from rising seas.

But the reassignment slip Clement received in June stunned him. He was not only removed from his post as director of policy analysis, he was deposited into a new job auditing fossil fuel company leases.

Approximately 50 such slips went out to the department’s most experienced and highly paid managers. Other recipients interviewed were just as puzzled as Clement. It seemed to them that they were getting moved for the sake of getting moved — often to jobs unrelated to their skills.

“I’ve talked to a lot of folks who have been around the federal government for decades and they say transitions can be tough, but what this group is doing is remarkable,” said Clement, who filed a whistle-blower complaint about the reassignment. “They have moved me into an area I know nothing about. It might as well be Chinese.” Clement’s old job has yet to be filled. The Alaskan villages he has advocated for, he said, are on the verge of getting washed away.

Most new administrations move quickly to reorient the federal workforce toward their agenda, but they usually rely on the deep expertise of top-level managers such as Clement to move the stubborn levels of bureaucracy.

The Trump administration approach has been different. It has signaled deep suspicion of many of the civil servants on its payroll, particularly when their work has involved confronting climate change or enforcing the environmental protections and other regulations the White House is working furiously to roll back.

