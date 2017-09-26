Newsvine

Vernon Wythe

 

About The time is Now to start to Fix the Planet, It takes Works Articles: 49 Seeds: 1712 Comments: 3171 Since: May 2016

Israel seals off Palestinian town after 3 security officers shot dead

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Vernon Wythe View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONUnited Press International
Seeded on Tue Sep 26, 2017 6:03 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Israeli officials reacted angrily to the shooting deaths Tuesday of three security officers by a Palestinian man in the West Bank settlement of Har Adar.

The Israel Defense Forces surrounded the nearby Palestinian village of Bayt Surik after one of its residents allegedly shot and killed a border officer and two private security guards. A fourth man, Har Adar's security coordinator, was seriously injured in the attack.

Both communities are on the "seam line" between Israel and the West Bank.

The alleged attacker, Nimr Mahmoud Ahmed Jamal, 37, has a work permit that allows him to move freely as a laborer between communities. Officials said he does not, however, have a history of terrorist activities.

Shin Bet, the Israeli government security service, said Tuesday that Jamal had personal and family issues and noted that his wife had moved to Jordan several weeks earlier.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor