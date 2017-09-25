Church usher, 22, heralded as 'hero' after deadly Nashville shooting - ABC News

A 22-year-old church usher was heralded as a "hero" after he confronted a masked gunman who opened fire at a Tennessee parish on Sunday as services were ending.

Police said Robert Engle, an usher at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Nashville, Tenn., engaged in a physical struggle with the suspected shooter, Emanual Samson, 25, after he allegedly opened fire at the church on Sunday morning, killing one woman and wounding six others.

"He's the hero," Metro Nashville Police Chief Steve Anderson said at a news conference on Sunday. "He's the person who stopped this madness."

Samson allegedly entered the church's parking lot around 11 a.m. and fatally shot 39-year-old Melanie Smith as she walked to her car after service, police said.

The suspect is believed to have been there for at least several minutes before church service let out, according to police.

Samson, who was wearing a neoprene half-mask, then entered the church and began to shoot "indiscriminately," wounding six people who were later treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Engle confronted the gunman in an effort to keep him from shooting more people and was pistol-whipped in the process, police said, adding that the suspect accidentally shot himself in the chest while struggling with Engle.