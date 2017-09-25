US boosts surveillance amid Russian threats in Syria

US forces in Syria have increased surveillance of Russian troop locations following Moscow's suggestion that US troops could get caught in Russian military operations, according to a US official directly familiar with US military planning.

While the US has kept a close eye on Russian troop locations for the past several months, the need for increased surveillance has become critical given the proximity of US and Russian units in eastern Syria.

The goal is to ensure that US forces continue to know the location of Russian forces, especially those in eastern Syria, at all times, said the official, who declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter. Surveillance and reconnaissance levels routinely fluctuate based on threats.

For now, the military assesses that the Russians don't intend to attack US forces and that much of the rhetoric is politically driven. However, officials acknowledge they are a worried that a misunderstanding or poor Russian military skills could lead to an incident -- concerns that are driving the decision to boost surveillance.

"We always know where they are," the official said of the Russians.

The uptick in surveillance is separate from any increased force protection measures for US forces. It comes amid daily discussions with the Russians about both sides deconflicting air and ground operation areas.

=================

Read More @

https://plus.google.com/collection/YAAXJE

https://plus.google.com/communities/107497092421456581971

https://plus.google.com/+VernonWythe