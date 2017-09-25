Defiant Iran Says It Will Boost Missile Capabilities

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday that his regime will boost its missile capabilities in an apparent response to President Donald Trump’s decision on the Iran nuclear deal.

Rouhani made the controversial remarks at a military parade that showcased a new ballistic missile said to be capable of reaching targets up to 1,200 miles away and carrying several warheads.

Just two days earlier President Donald Trump announced that he had made a decision on the nuclear deal that Iran reached with the United States and other world powers in 2015. Under the deal, Iran ceased nearly all its uranium enrichment in exchange for a removal of sanctions and billions of dollars in cash.

“The Iran Deal was one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into,” President Trump said in his speech before the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

