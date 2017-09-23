US bombers and fighter jets fly off North Korea coast

US Air Force bombers and fighter jets have flown off North Korea's coast in what the Pentagon has called a "clear message".

The fleet of B-1B Lancer bombers was escorted by the F-15C fighter jets over international waters on Saturday.

The Pentagon called it an attempt to demonstrate the range of military options available to President Donald Trump.

It is also the farthest north of the country's Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) that any US military plane has flown over in the 21st century.

Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said it underscores "the seriousness with which we take North Korea's reckless behavior".

