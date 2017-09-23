Sunlight to Electricity: What Makes a Solar Cell Work?

Solar energy now accounts for over 1% of the world's electricity each year, and the industry is growing at a rapid rate. Behind all of the solar installations are small pieces of silicon that turn the sun's energy into usable electricity.

In a broad sense, all solar cells work the same way. When the sun's energy hits them it excites electrons within the cell, jolting them loose from their atomic home. The goal of the cell is to give those electrons an incentive to find a conductor like silver or copper before they find another home within the cell. The cell's design, construction, and thickness all play a role in how costly or efficient the cell is for manufacturers. Here are a few big factors to keep in mind when looking at solar cells.

=======================

https://plus.google.com/communities/103940627678194894389