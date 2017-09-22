Iraqi forces launch offensive to retake Hawija from IS

The military said the operation to capture the town, 220km (135 miles) north of Baghdad, would be "swift".

But a charity warned it was placing up to 30,000 children in extreme danger.

The operation began just two days after troops moved on the other remaining IS bastion in Iraq - in the western desert close to the border with Syria.

The military said on Thursday afternoon that they had retaken Ana, one of three main towns in that part of the Euphrates river valley held by IS.

Hawija, which lies 50km (30 miles) to the west of the city of Kirkuk, has been a bastion of Sunni Arab insurgents since the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.

The town fell to IS in June 2014, when the jihadist group seized control of much of northern and western Iraq and proclaimed the creation of a "caliphate".

But it was surrounded and cut off from other IS-held territories more than a year ago when government forces advanced north towards the second city of Mosul.

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said he had launched the assault on Hawija on Thursday morning "in accordance with our commitment to our people to liberate all Iraqi territory and eradicate [IS] terrorist groups" and predicted another victory.

Later, the military's Joint Operations Command said soldiers, federal police officers, Sunni tribesmen and Shia paramilitary fighters were pushing southwards along the River Tigris near the town of Shirqat, west of Hawija, and had captured 11 villages.

"We finished the first chapter of the liberation operation," Lt Gen Abdul Amir Yarallah told state television.

The United Nations has warned that an estimated 85,000 civilians living in the Hawija area are at extreme risk and likely to be heavily affected by the fighting.

Save the Children said up to 30,000 children were among the most vulnerable.