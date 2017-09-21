Manafort Offered Private Briefings on 2016 Race to Russian Billionaire

The day that Hurricane Harvey hit south Texas, Juan and Brenda Tobar’s house was just about finished.

They’d survived a flood in 2016, a road accident that almost killed their youngest son, and a job layoff. In a matter of hours, the storm’s flooding destroyed all the work they’d done to recover. And the family of six is now struggling to help their sons heal safely after being made homeless for the second time in two years.

“First we have a 100-year flood and now, a year later, we have something called a 1,000-year flood,” said Juan Tobar as he walked past solidified and useless bags of concrete on his small lot in Holiday Lakes, Texas.

“People think it’s easy to leave. But this is paid for,” added Brenda, who says they have owned the house and land for 11 years.

The couple had been working for months to rebuild their small, wood-framed house in the tiny community after it flooded out in heavy rains in June of 2016. Knowing the risk of repeat flooding, they were starting a new structure on 10-foot-high supports.

Juan alternated working for an out-of-town oil company with recruiting friends and his teenaged sons to help him finish the work. He lost that job but found another. The family lived in a small trailer on the site.

