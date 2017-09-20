Air Force chaplain comments raise debate on religious freedom vs. personal faith

An Air Force chaplain reads from his Bible during a training scenario on Aug. 19, 2017. Air Force Capt. Sonny Hernandez, a chaplain with the 445th Airlift Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, is under fire for saying that Christian servicemembers should not support the rights of other religions to practice their faith, saying “that will lead them to hell.”

The Air Force said Tuesday it stands behind a Reserve chaplain who has come under fire for saying that Christian servicemembers should not support the rights of other religions to practice their faith because “that will lead them to hell.”

Capt. Sonny Hernandez, a chaplain with the 445th Airlift Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, was called out for his controversial remarks last week. The Military Religious Freedom Foundation, which advocates on behalf of a pluralistic military with sharp separation of church and state, filed a new complaint with the Department of Defense Inspector General requesting it investigate Hernandez after the chaplain called Christian servicemembers who give credence to other faiths “counterfeit Christians.”

MRFF founder and president Mikey Weinstein said in a statement that Hernandez “blatantly and indisputably advocates the subordinating of the U.S. Constitution to his personal Christian ideology” and charged that he violated his military oath. Weinstein didn’t respond to voicemail and email requests Tuesday for comment.

The controversy raises questions about the role of chaplains and where the boundaries lie between spiritual leadership and innate freedoms of religion and speech guaranteed under the Constitution that all servicemembers swear to “support and defend.”

All chaplains must be certified as “willing to function in a pluralistic environment ... and to support directly and indirectly the free exercise of religion by all members of the Military Services, their family members and other persons authorized to be served by the military chaplaincies,” according to the Defense Department.

Hernandez says he was expressing a purely theological argument that there is only one path to spiritual redemption. He believes his role is that of a missionary -- to share that message with as many people as he can.

“I am a Christian; I am 24/7, 365 days a year an evangelist and a missionary,” he said. “These are my moral principles and I have a standing objective to defend that.” His message, he said, is being misunderstood.