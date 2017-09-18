White House Eyes New Travel Ban

President Donald Trump's administration could soon introduce a new, stricter travel ban.

On Sunday, White House national security adviser H.R. McMaster told ABC that the administration is considering a new policy after last week's terrorist attack in London.

"Well, this is something that we're looking at, how to protect the American people better, how to ensure that we know who these people are who are moving," McMaster said during an appearance on ABC's "This Week."

The national security adviser noted that limiting travel is necessary to combat terrorism threats.

"Because of the strength of these terrorist organizations—why this is a greater danger than ever—is, first of all, their ability to communicate, to connect what would otherwise be disconnected cells in other places in the world," said McMaster.

"The second part of this is their ability to travel and to move and to move people and money and weapons, oftentimes drugs and other illicit goods, internationally. So part of the strategy must be to interdict these networks, interdict them from how they use information and communicate, but how they move physically, as well."

NSA McMaster tells @GStephanopoulos that a new travel ban "is something that we're looking at." #ThisWeekpic.twitter.com/rxisKa68S1 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) September 17, 2017

Trump hinted at an expanded travel ban Friday in response to the London terror attack that injured dozens on a commuter train.

The travel ban into the United States should be far larger, tougher and more specific-but stupidly, that would not be politically correct! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments on October 10 over whether the temporary ban it allowed to take effect during late June was constitutional in the first place.

Last week, Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy restored part of the travel ban following a 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that decided in favor of refugees who are accepted by U.S. resettlement agencies.

With the Trump administration now eyeing tougher travel restrictions, the polarizing subject likely isn't going away anytime soon.

