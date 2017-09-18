As World Moves Forward with Paris Accord, U.S. Observes From Sidelines

Amid reports that the U.S. is reviewing the terms of the Paris climate agreement and examining a potential re-entry, climate advocates expressed doubts this weekend about changes in President Donald Trump's climate policy and about the White House's insistence that it will renegotiate the hard-won climate accord in any meaningful way.

Contrary to Trump bluster, US can't unilaterally renegotiate the terms of the Paris accord. It can opt for even weaker CO2 targets, though. https://t.co/uV2mYVTNuo — Emily J Gertz (@ejgertz) September 16, 2017

Some news outlets reported Saturday that a summit in Montreal, attended by representatives from 30 countries that signed the accord—with a U.S. delegation observing from the sidelines—left officials with the impression that Trump could reconsider his decision to withdraw from the agreement.

MIguel Arias Canete, the European Union's commissioner for climate action, said that the U.S. "stated that they will not renegotiate the Paris accord, but they will try to review the terms on which they could be engaged under this agreement."

Ben Schreiber, senior political strategist for Friends of the Earth, stressed that any reports of real change in Trump's climate agenda are false alarms.

"This latest fire drill on the Paris agreement proves only one thing: Donald Trump can’t be trusted," said Schreiber in a statement. “Even if Trump does decide to stay in the Paris Agreement, it will not be a victory for the planet because Trump's actions have made it clear that he has no intention of doing our fair share on climate change."

