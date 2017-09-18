Newsvine

2 Equifax executives will retire following cybersecurity attack

View Original Article: Bizjournals
Mon Sep 18, 2017
The first leadership changes inside Equifax have started.

The Atlanta-based credit union said that Chief Information Officer Dave Webb and Chief Security Officer Susan Mauldin are retiring as part of the company's ongoing review of the cybersecurity hack that left as many 143 million Americans private information vulnerable.

Neither retiree is among the three Equifax Inc.(NYSE: EFX) senior executives who sold nearly $1.8 million worth of shares in the days after the company discovered a major security hack and before it was announced publicly.

