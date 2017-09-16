Newsvine

Vernon Wythe

 

About The time is Now to start to Fix the Planet, It takes Works Articles: 46 Seeds: 1681 Comments: 3137 Since: May 2016

Trump can't block public safety money for sanctuary cities, judge rules

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Vernon Wythe View Original Article: San Francisco Chronicle
Seeded on Fri Sep 15, 2017 11:40 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

President Trump’s effort to punish cities that don’t cooperate with the administration’s roundup of undocumented immigrants was dealt another blow Friday when a federal judge in Illinois said the U.S. Justice Department can’t withhold public safety funds to these communities.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber marks at least a tentative victory for sanctuary cities, including San Francisco and several other places that have refused to assist with the federal government’s deportation push. In April, the cities won a similar verdict when a California judge ruled that much broader funding cuts to such communities was an overreach of power.

Friday’s decision stems from a lawsuit filed by Chicago officials. The suit challenged new terms on federal law enforcement grants that require local officials to notify federal authorities about undocumented people in their jails and provide immigration officials with access.

Leinenweber, who said the requirements were again an overstepping of federal authority, blocked the conditions not only in the Chicago case but across the country. The ruling is “nationwide in scope,” he wrote, “there being no reason to think that the legal issues present in this case are restricted to Chicago.”

The finding was well received in San Francisco, where city officials have led the charge for sanctuary policies and have filed a near-identical lawsuit over the terms of the law enforcement grants. The city also filed an earlier suit that led to the April ruling against the Justice Department.

“We applaud the court’s decision,” said City Attorney Dennis Herrera. “The Trump administration is playing politics with public safety. Once again they are trying an end-run around the Constitution, and once again the courts have said no.”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor