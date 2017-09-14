More than 6,000 Fort Carson troops headed to Afghanistan

More than 6,000 Fort Carson soldiers will head to Afghanistan in the coming months, joining a planned surge of American forces aimed at quelling violence there.

The long-rumored deployment was confirmed Thursday by Patrick Murphy, who was the Obama administration's top Army civilian leader, during a speech at the post. Murphy, who served as the acting Army secretary until Trump took office in January, was in Colorado Springs to tout a U.S. Chamber of Commerce program to help former troops get civilian

The strange source of the deployment announcement come as the Pentagon shows growing reluctance to talk about which units will head overseas to accomplish President Donald Trump's goal of winning the 16-year-old Afghanistan war.

In August, Trump outlined a new policy of secrecy while outlining his Afghanistan strategy.

"America's enemies must never know our plans or believe they can wait us out," Trumps said in the August speech "I will not say when we are going to attack, but attack we will."