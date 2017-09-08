Newsvine

Vernon Wythe

 

About The time is Now to start to Fix the Planet, It takes Works Articles: 46 Seeds: 1670 Comments: 3116 Since: May 2016

Trump-GOP relationship reaches new low

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Vernon Wythe View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONTheHill.com
Seeded on Fri Sep 8, 2017 4:54 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Trust between President Trump and Republican leaders is at an all-time low.

Republicans on Capitol Hill are in disbelief about how bad things have gotten, and they say they can’t recall seeing a worse relationship between a president and congressional leaders of the same party. 

Trump’s surprise deal with Democrats on Wednesday on the debt ceiling blindsided Republican lawmakers and appeared to be an intentional effort to undermine Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.).

“It is at a low. The deal to push the debt limit to December isn’t that big a dea,l but the undercutting appears to be a jab,” said a Republican senator who requested anonymity to avoid retaliation from Trump on Twitter. 

Some of Trump’s closest advisers are making no secret of the president’s frustration with Ryan and McConnell.

“Is he annoyed at Republican leadership? Yeah, I think he probably is. And believe me, as a Republican, so am I. As a citizen, I am, too,” Trump’s budget director, former Rep. Mick Mulvaney (R-S.C.) said on Fox Business. 

“I was promised that they would have repealed and replaced ObamaCare by now,” he said.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor