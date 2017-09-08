Trump-GOP relationship reaches new low

Trust between President Trump and Republican leaders is at an all-time low.

Republicans on Capitol Hill are in disbelief about how bad things have gotten, and they say they can’t recall seeing a worse relationship between a president and congressional leaders of the same party.

Trump’s surprise deal with Democrats on Wednesday on the debt ceiling blindsided Republican lawmakers and appeared to be an intentional effort to undermine Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.).

“It is at a low. The deal to push the debt limit to December isn’t that big a dea,l but the undercutting appears to be a jab,” said a Republican senator who requested anonymity to avoid retaliation from Trump on Twitter.

Some of Trump’s closest advisers are making no secret of the president’s frustration with Ryan and McConnell.

“Is he annoyed at Republican leadership? Yeah, I think he probably is. And believe me, as a Republican, so am I. As a citizen, I am, too,” Trump’s budget director, former Rep. Mick Mulvaney (R-S.C.) said on Fox Business.

“I was promised that they would have repealed and replaced ObamaCare by now,” he said.