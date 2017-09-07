Harvey? Irma Which hurricane names are off the list?

After a Particularly deadly or damaging storm, the storm’s name is retired. The committee decides when to take a name out of circulation.
The following is a list of North Atlantic tropical storm and hurricane names which have been permanently been removed from reuse.
- Otto
- Matthew
- Jaoquin
- Erika
- Ingrid
- Sandy
- Irene
- Tomas
- Igor
- Paloma
- Ike
- Gustav
- Noel
- Felix
- Dean
- Wilma
- Stan
- Rita
- Katrina
- Dennis
- Jeanne
- Ivan
- Frances
- Charley
- Juan
- Isabel
- Fabian
- Lili
- Isidore
- Michelle
- Iris
- Allison
- Keith
- Lenny
- Floyd
- Mitch
- Georges
- Hortense
- Fran
- Cesar
- Roxanne
- Opal
- Marilyn
- Luis
- Andrew
- Bob
- Klaus
- Diana
- Hugo
- Joan
- Gilbert
- Gloria
- Elena
- Alicia
- Allen
- Frederic
- David
- Anita
- Eloise
- Fifi
- Carmen
- Agnes
- Celia
- Camille
- Beulah
- Inez
- Betsy
- Dora
- Cleo
- Hilda
- Flora
- Hattie
- Carla
- Donna
- Audrey
- Janet
- Ione
- Diane
- Connie
- Hazel
- Edna
- Carol