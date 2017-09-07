Newsvine

Harvey? Irma Which hurricane names are off the list?

Article Photo

 

After a Particularly deadly or damaging storm, the storm’s name is retired. The committee decides when to take a name out of circulation.

The following is a list of North Atlantic tropical storm and hurricane names which have been permanently been removed from reuse.

 

  • Otto
  • Matthew
  • Jaoquin
  • Erika
  • Ingrid
  • Sandy
  • Irene
  • Tomas
  • Igor
  • Paloma
  • Ike
  • Gustav
  • Noel
  • Felix
  • Dean
  • Wilma
  • Stan
  • Rita
  • Katrina
  • Dennis
  • Jeanne
  • Ivan
  • Frances
  • Charley
  • Juan
  • Isabel
  • Fabian
  • Lili
  • Isidore
  • Michelle
  • Iris
  • Allison
  • Keith
  • Lenny
  • Floyd
  • Mitch
  • Georges
  • Hortense
  • Fran
  • Cesar
  • Roxanne
  • Opal
  • Marilyn
  • Luis
  • Andrew
  • Bob
  • Klaus
  • Diana
  • Hugo
  • Joan
  • Gilbert
  • Gloria
  • Elena
  • Alicia
  • Allen
  • Frederic
  • David
  • Anita
  • Eloise
  • Fifi
  • Carmen
  • Agnes
  • Celia
  • Camille
  • Beulah
  • Inez
  • Betsy
  • Dora
  • Cleo
  • Hilda
  • Flora
  • Hattie
  • Carla
  • Donna
  • Audrey
  • Janet
  • Ione
  • Diane
  • Connie
  • Hazel
  • Edna
  • Carol

 

 

 

