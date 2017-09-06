Tropical Storm Jose forms directly behind Hurricane Irma in Atlantic

At 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center announced that Tropical Storm Jose was gradually strengthening and expected to become a Hurricane by Wednesday night in the Atlantic ocean right behind Hurricane Irma.

Tropical Storm #Jose Advisory 1: 10th Tropical Storm of the Season Forms Over the Open Atlantic. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 5, 2017

The center of Tropical Storm Jose was located near latitude 12.3 North, longitude 41.7 West. Jose is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph (22 km/h) and a movement toward the west or west-northwest at a slightly faster rate of forwarding speed is expected during the next two days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours and Jose could become a hurricane by Friday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center.

