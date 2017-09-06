Newsvine

Vernon Wythe

 

About The time is Now to start to Fix the Planet, It takes Works Articles: 46 Seeds: 1664 Comments: 3114 Since: May 2016

Tropical Storm Jose forms directly behind Hurricane Irma in Atlantic

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Vernon Wythe View Original Article: ABC Action News
Seeded on Wed Sep 6, 2017 1:36 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

 

At 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center announced that Tropical Storm Jose was gradually strengthening and expected to become a Hurricane by Wednesday night in the Atlantic ocean right behind Hurricane Irma.

The center of Tropical Storm Jose was located near latitude 12.3 North, longitude 41.7 West. Jose is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph (22 km/h) and a movement toward the west or west-northwest at a slightly faster rate of forwarding speed is expected during the next two days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours and Jose could become a hurricane by Friday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center.

(All in Article)

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor