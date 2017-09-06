Newsvine

Vernon Wythe

 

About The time is Now to start to Fix the Planet, It takes Works Articles: 46 Seeds: 1664 Comments: 3114 Since: May 2016

Hurricane Irma's path and when the storm could arrive: Maps, forecast

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Vernon Wythe View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONSilicon Alley Insider
Seeded on Wed Sep 6, 2017 1:13 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

 

Hurricane Irma is officially one of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes ever recorded, and the Category 5 storm is expected to slam the eastern Caribbean islands with devastating winds, heavy rains, and catastrophic storm surges.

At 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Irma was 130 miles east of Antigua with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph.

The National Hurricane Center predicts the storm will hit the Leeward Islands, the chain of islands separating the Caribbean Sea from the Atlantic Ocean, starting Tuesday night and continuing into Wednesday morning.

Irma will most likely begin battering Puerto Rico and the surrounding islands Wednesday afternoon, moving into the Dominican Republic and Haiti on Thursday and Jamaica on Friday afternoon.

Florida and Cuba could see the storm by Saturday and Sunday, but since that forecast is five days out, the weather models still aren't sure of Irma's location or strength by then.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor