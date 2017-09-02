Tracking Trump: a visit to Texas as Russia storm clouds gather

As tropical storm Harvey bore down on Texas last Friday, the White House rushed out a number of controversial decisions, pardoning former sheriff Joe Arpaio, the hardline Arizona lawman who was convicted of contempt of court in July for defying a judge’s order to stop racially profiling Latinos, firing nationalist advisor Sebastian Gorka and signing a directive banning trans people from joining the military.

The rest of Donald Trump’s week was dominated by the storm, the most powerful to hit the US in more than a decade. But in the background, the Russia inquiries continued to chug away, with several new nuggets of information coming gradually into view.