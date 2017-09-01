Manafort notes from Trump Tower meeting on Russia contain word 'donations'

Congressional investigators examining Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election are now focusing on whether the Trump campaign or the Republican National Committee received donations from Russian sources after a meeting involving two Russian lobbyists in Trump Tower last year, according to a Thursday NBC report.

President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and his campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, attended the meeting, on June 9, 2016, with two Russian lobbyists: Natalia Veselnitskaya and Rinat Akhmetshin. Donald Trump Jr., the president's eldest son, organized the meeting.

Manafort took notes during the meeting on his iPhone and submitted them to the Senate Intelligence Committee late last month. References to political donations and the RNC in the notes have "elevated the significance" of the meeting for congressional investigators, according to NBC.

NBC initially reported that the word "donations" appeared in the notes, but clarified later that the notes made a vague reference to political contributions but did not use the word "donations" specifically.

"A complete investigation will answer whether the Russians were working with the Trump campaign and whether that included financial assistance," said Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell, a member of the House Intelligence Committee.

"There are enough accounts out there that we should probe further to see if that was the case," Swalwell added, pointing to the meeting and the recent revelations about the Trump Organization pursuing a real-estate deal in Moscow during the election.

"Clearly, we have to keep following the money," he said.

[ Paul Manifort Trump Investgation]