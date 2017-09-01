Hurricane Irma, Tropical Storm Lidia - tracking path and forecasts

Far out over the Atlantic, Hurricane Irma was expected to remain a powerful storm throughout the weekend while following a course that could bring it near the eastern Caribbean Sea by early next week.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm, which strengthened to a Category 3 on Thursday, had maximum sustained winds near 110 mph.

The storm was located about 1,500 miles east of the Leeward Islands in the Caribbean Friday morning and was moving west-northwest near 13 mph. It was expected to make a turn toward the west by Friday night and a turn toward the west-southwest on Saturday.

Forecasters said Irma was expected to be an extremely dangerous hurricane for the next several days. No coastal watches or warnings were in effect.

