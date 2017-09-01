Key developments in tug of war over US-Russia diplomats

A diplomatic tug of war between Moscow and Washington escalated this week when the United States ordered Russia to shut its San Francisco consulate and close offices in Washington and New York.

The score-settling that started in December is the broadest involving the two countries' foreign outposts since 1986 when the United States and the Soviet Union expelled dozens of each other's diplomats.

A brief glance at the reprisals and counter-moves that have gone into the wrangling:

