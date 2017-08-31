Newsvine

Vernon Wythe

 

About The time is Now to start to Fix the Planet, It takes Works Articles: 46 Seeds: 1647 Comments: 3109 Since: May 2016

How to Help Victims of Hurricane Harvey

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Vernon Wythe View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMSN
Seeded on Thu Aug 31, 2017 3:07 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Harvey has devastated communities across southeast Texas and Louisiana since slamming the coastline late Friday and making landfall again Wednesday — ripping apart homes, deluging highways and knocking out power for hundreds of thousands.

As rescuers scramble to https://www.nbcnews.com/storyline/hurricane-harvey/hurricane-harvey-houston-hit-catastrophic-flooding-n796341" save people from catastrophic flooding, you can help as well. Here are the organizations providing urgent relief and essential services during what the National Weather Service has called an "unprecedented" natural disaster:

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor