Lancashire fracking: Appeal judges urged to overturn decision

Preston New Road Action Group (PNRAG), along with environmental campaigner Gayzer Frackman, have taken their fight to the Court of Appeal in London.

Communities Secretary Sajid Javid approved Cuadrilla's plans to frack at its Preston New Road site in Little Plumpton, Lancashire in October.

However, protesters claim the decision was both unfair and unlawful.

Hydraulic fracturing or fracking is a technique designed to recover gas and oil from shale rock.

'Drill first, questions later'

Developer Cuadrilla's planning application was refused by Lancashire County Council in 2015, but after an appeal and a public inquiry horizontal fracking was granted by Mr. Javid.

The legal challenge follows defeat at the High Court in April when the appellants failed to persuade a judge in Manchester to overturn his decision.

https://plus.google.com/communities/103940627678194894389