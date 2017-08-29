Trump's new Afghanistan policy has Pakistan angry and alarmed

﻿

A wave of anti-American anger has swept Pakistan this past week, triggered both by President Trump's threat to punish the country for harboring insurgents and by his invitation to India, Pakistan's longtime rival, to become more involved in Afghanistan's future.

Tribal and religious leaders have held protests at border crossings, and banners urging "Say no to America!" have appeared across the capital. Officials have canceled trips to Washington and asked a State Department official to postpone her planned visit here this week. Across the country's fractious political spectrum, leaders have raised a collective fist at Trump.