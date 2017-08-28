- The 1992 JFK Assassination Records Collection Act set at 25-year timetable for declassification of assassination records dealing with President Kennedy
- The law grants sole power to the president to stop declassification
- A White House official said it was working with the National Archives on a smooth release of documents
- Trump has touted multiple conspiracy theories – and during the campaign brought up a National Enquirer Story that claimed the father of Ted Cruz was pictured with Kennedy assassin Lee Harvey Oswald
Trump to decide on releasing Kennedy assassination files
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Mon Aug 28, 2017 6:05 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment