Hurricane Harvey: Climate change could raise mortality in US

A report published in June in the journal Science predicted that climate change would hit America hard, if unevenly, with states like Texas bearing the brunt of the damage.

The findings highlighted flooding as a major risk factor for the region (as have dozens of other previous reports on climate change). Those warnings now ring particularly salient as Hurricane Harvey wreaks havoc on Texas — though it's difficult to determine exactly how much climate change contributed to the disaster.

The report estimated that for every degree Celsius the temperature rises between now and the end of the century, America could see roughly 5.4 more deaths per 100,000 people. Those figures were far higher in many southern counties in Texas and Florida, however — the numbers there reach 20 to 40 deaths per 100,000.

"Past models had only looked at the United States as a single region," Robert Kopp, a climate scientist at Rutgers and a lead author of the report, told The New York Times on June 29. Those models, he said, "missed this entire story of how climate change would create this large transfer of wealth between states."