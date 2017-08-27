Two Men Arrested in Connection With Charlottesville Violence

The police arrested two men, including a member of the Ku Klux Klan, and were seeking a third in connection with violent episodes that took place at the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va., this month, including the beating of an African-American man that was caught on video and widely shared on social media.

The arrests came two weeks after the Aug. 12 rally, which brought hundreds of white supremacists to Charlottesville to protest the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee, the Confederate general. The day was marked by skirmishes between demonstrators and counter-protesters, and a 32-year-old woman, Heather D. Heyer, was struck and killed by a car in what the authorities have called a terrorist attack.

The police were widely criticized for not doing more to stop violence throughout the morning.

The beating victim, DeAndre Harris, 20, was cornered in a parking garage just yards from Police Headquarters, where he was attacked by six men who had gathered for the rally. Mr. Harris has a broken wrist and sustained a head injury that required 10 staples, his lawyer, S. Lee Merritt, said.

Daniel P. Borden, 18, was charged with malicious wounding in connection with the aggravated assault on Mr. Harris, the police said. He was arrested Friday and was being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center in Cincinnati, the Charlottesville police said in a statement.

The authorities also released a wanted poster for Alex Michael Ramos, 33, of Marietta, Ga. He was also charged with malicious wounding, a felony punishable by one to five years in prison.