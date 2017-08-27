Harvey strands 20,000 cruise ship passengers in the Gulf

Cruise ships carrying an estimated 20,000 passengers were stranded in the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday as Hurricane Harvey left the Port of Galveston closed.

Carnival said that three of its ships were unable to return Galveston as scheduled and that two of them would be forced to divert instead to New Orleans, where they would resupply.

The cruise line said passengers could get off the two diverted ships, the Freedom and the Valor, in New Orleans, but advised against that in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

'Given the severity and projected path of the storm along with potential challenges guests may encounter attempting to travel back to Galveston independently, we are strongly encouraging them to remain on board as we intend to return the ships to Galveston as soon as feasible,' Carnival said.