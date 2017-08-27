A House divided will not Stand, No Nation, No Party.
President Trump's wildly different approaches
Sat Aug 26, 2017 9:53 PM
Syndicated columnist Mark Shields and New York Times columnist David Brooks join Judy Woodruff to discuss the week’s political news, including President Trump’s wildly different approaches to his address on Afghanistan strategy and his remarks in Phoenix, his attacks on top Republicans in Congress, and his Pentagon directive to ban transgender people from joining the military.