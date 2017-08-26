Hundreds of demonstrators turn out in San Francisco to denounce white supremacists

Hundreds of protesters were in a celebratory mood across San Francisco on Saturday afternoon, claiming victory over a far-right group that canceled a rally near the Golden Gate Bridge and a subsequent news conference in the face of large-scale resistance.

Droves of counter-demonstrators, anti-fascists, and other protesters filled the streets around Alamo Square Park, then marched through the Mission District with blaring party music as they fired off chants in opposition to the Trump Administration, white supremacy and the violence that plagued Charlottesville, Va., during a rally earlier this month.

“We defeated hate,” one man shouted as the march came to an end around 3 p.m. on Mission Street.

San Francisco officials had been concerned that violence could break out, as it has in the Bay Area before, between far-right and anti-fascist activists after the group Patriot Prayer announced a Saturday rally at Crissy Field. Joey Gibson, the lead organizer of the event and founder of Patriot Prayer, said Friday that he was canceling the rally out of fear of threats of violent retaliation by anti-fascist protesters. He then scheduled a news conference at Alamo Square Park for Saturday afternoon, but that too was canceled when city officials blocked access to the park.