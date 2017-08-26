The Latest: Trump confers with Cabinet about Harvey response

The Latest on Hurricane Harvey (all times local):

The White House says President Donald Trump has met with his Cabinet and other senior administration officials to discuss the federal response to the flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Harvey.

It issued a statement Saturday saying that Trump held a video conference from Camp David in which he instructed the relevant departments and agencies to “stay fully engaged and positioned to support his number one priority of saving lives.”

It says Trump also reminded his department heads that the full impact of the storm won’t be apparent for days, as residents of Texas and Louisiana recover from the heavy flooding and wind damage.

Harvey came ashore in Texas on Friday night as a Category 4 hurricane but has since been downgraded to a tropical storm as it weakens while moving inland. Forecasters warn of the possibility of catastrophic flooding, including in Houston, the nation’s fourth largest city.