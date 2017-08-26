South Texas Oil Refineries Play Defense Against Hurricane Harvey

The Gulf Coast of Texas is home to about five million barrels a day of oil refining capacity, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, and it's currently being soaked and windswept by a hurricane named Harvey.

The first major hurricane of the season slowed the flow of crude oil production and fuel products, while oil and natural gas drillers in the Gulf of Mexico have been forced to evacuate platforms and drilling rigs as early as Thursday before making landfall and being downgraded to a category one hurricane by early Saturday morning.

A number of South Texas oil refineries near the coast have shut down operations, so don't be shocked when gasoline prices rise by at least a dime this weekend.

According to an S&P Global Platts report, citing the companies themselves, Flint Hills Resources shut their East and West plants which produce 296,470 barrels a day out of Corpus Christi. Conoco Philips and Marathon have shut at least one refinery near Texas City.