Border Patrol to keep Texas immigration checkpoints open during hurricane

The United States Border Patrol says it is planning on keeping roadside immigration checkpoints along the Rio Grande River open during the landfall of Hurricane Harvey this weekend.

The agency released a statement on Thursday saying the checkpoints will remain open "unless there is a danger" to the public or the Border Patrol agents in the area.

“Border Patrol checkpoints will not be closed unless there is a danger to the safety of the traveling public and our agents. Border Patrol resources, including personnel and transportation, will be deployed on an as needed basis to augment the efforts and capabilities of local-response authorities,” Border Patrol agents said in a statement first reported by the Texas Tribune.

"The Border Patrol is a law enforcement agency and we will not abandon our law enforcement duties," the statement added.