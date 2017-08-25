Newsvine

Proposed Alaska mine could threaten salmon population - Videos

Alaska has both a surging salmon fishing industry and gold mining industry. But a mining company's proposal to build what could be the biggest gold and copper mine in the world may be toxic to the salmon population. It's causing some to question what's worth more: the salmon or the gold? Bill Weir reports.

