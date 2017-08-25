Alaska has both a surging salmon fishing industry and gold mining industry. But a mining company's proposal to build what could be the biggest gold and copper mine in the world may be toxic to the salmon population. It's causing some to question what's worth more: the salmon or the gold? Bill Weir reports.
Proposed Alaska mine could threaten salmon population - Videos
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Fri Aug 25, 2017 8:41 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment