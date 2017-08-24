Trump's attack on social cost of carbon could end up hurting his fossil fuel push

Originally published by ProPublica.

President Donald Trump’s efforts to boost fossil fuel extraction face a courtroom hurdle of his own making.

His March 28 executive order “promoting energy independence and economic growth” rescinded the Obama administration’s calculation of the “social cost of carbon” — a metric that had been central to the process of crafting and justifying government rules addressing human-driven climate change.

All government regulations are subject to cost/benefit analysis. The “social cost of carbon” was developed in large part to compare long-term costs from coastal flooding and other impacts of emissions of climate-warming carbon dioxide with upfront costs to the economy from curbing the burning of fossil fuels, the main source of such emissions