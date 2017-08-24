Newsvine

Vernon Wythe

 

About The time is Now to start to Fix the Planet, It takes Works Articles: 42 Seeds: 1625 Comments: 3071 Since: May 2016

Trump's attack on social cost of carbon could end up hurting his fossil fuel push

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Vernon Wythe View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONScience: Current Issue
Seeded on Thu Aug 24, 2017 1:53 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Originally published by ProPublica.

President Donald Trump’s efforts to boost fossil fuel extraction face a courtroom hurdle of his own making.

His March 28 executive order “promoting energy independence and economic growth” rescinded the Obama administration’s calculation of the “social cost of carbon” — a metric that had been central to the process of crafting and justifying government rules addressing human-driven climate change.

All government regulations are subject to cost/benefit analysis. The “social cost of carbon” was developed in large part to compare long-term costs from coastal flooding and other impacts of emissions of climate-warming carbon dioxide with upfront costs to the economy from curbing the burning of fossil fuels, the main source of such emissions

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor