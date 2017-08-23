Egyptian official snubs Trump envoy Kushner after U.S. cuts, delays aid

Egypt's Foreign Ministry abruptly canceled a meeting with White House adviser Jared Kushner on Wednesday after the Trump administration cut or delayed hundreds of millions of dollars in aid over human rights concerns.

Kushner, who is also President Donald Trump's son-in-law, stopped in Cairo as part of a Middle East tour aimed at exploring ways to revive Israeli-Palestinian peace talks. Egypt's top diplomat, Sameh Shoukry, was to meet with Kushner and the U.S. delegation, but a modified version of the minister's schedule showed the meeting had been called off, shortly after Kushner's delegation landed in Cairo.

The apparent snub came after the Trump administration on Tuesday cut nearly $100 million in military and economic aid to Egypt and delayed almost $200 million more in military financing, citing Egypt's poor human rights record and its crackdown on civic and other non-governmental groups.

Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi later met with the American delegation, which also includes Jason Greenblatt, the U.S. envoy for international negotiations, and Dina Powell, the deputy national security adviser. The meeting was reported by the privately-owned CBC TV network, which is close to the government.