McConnell says there is 'zero chance' Congress will fail to raise debt ceiling

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Monday that there was “zero chance — no chance” Congress would fail to raise the debt ceiling by late September, although he offered no clues about how he hoped to persuade lawmakers to back such a measure.

McConnell spoke during a public event in Kentucky with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who minutes before had implored Congress to focus immediately on raising the debt ceiling when members return to Washington after Labor Day. Mnuchin said the debt ceiling must be increased to ensure the U.S. government can pay its bills.

“There is zero chance — no chance — we will not raise the debt ceiling,” McConnell responded.