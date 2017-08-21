The strangest, scariest eclipse myths throughout history

We know that Monday’s total solar eclipse will not be caused by a bear biting the sun, a dragon swallowing it or an X-rated get-together between heavenly bodies.

And yet, as our ancestors have for millennia, we are freaking the heck out.

It’s a gentler, more festive kind of frenzy now — no panic, no human sacrifice, no flaming arrows. But the fact that we know more about cosmic mechanics nowadays doesn’t make us any less excited.

“The hair on the back of your neck is up, you’ve got goosebumps. . . . It’s just absolutely beautiful and at the same time a little terrifying because there’s nothing you can do about this. There’s no power on Earth that can stop this.” That’s how former NASA astrophysicist Fred Espenak, an authority on calculating the paths of eclipses, describes the visceral feeling of a total solar eclipse.

If an astronomer in 2017 finds the experience overwhelming, imagine what a guy herding goats 3,000 years ago thought when the sun suddenly went dark in the middle of the day.

Often, that guy concluded that something had eaten the sun.