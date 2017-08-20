Sen. Kaine says Va. could "probably do better" on state's chosen statues in Capitol

Amid growing calls across the country for Confederate monuments to be taken down in the wake of violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, Democratic Senator Tim Kaine said on CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday that there should be a conversation about what might replace them.

One monument in particular that Kaine says needs to be re-examined: a statue of Robert E. Lee that stands in Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol.

"I think from 2017 looking backward, I think Virginia could probably do better in the two people that we choose to stand for us in Statuary Hall. And I think a number of the other states can do better as well," Kaine said.

The state initially chose a statue of the first U.S. president, George Washington, to represent Virginia, and a decision was made in 1909 to add a statue of Lee, Kaine said.

Kaine suggested considering other figures in Virginia's history.

