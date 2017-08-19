It's Miller time: Trump allies want Steve Bannon replaced by ideological ally

President Trump is unlikely to replace White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who left his post-Friday after spending a tumultuous seven months waging ideological war against his colleagues, two sources close to the White House told the Washington Examiner, despite allies' pleas that domestic policy adviser Stephen Miller be thrust into the role.

Bannon leaves Trump's inner circle just weeks after ousted chief of staff Reince Priebus was dismissed by Trump during a return flight to Washington following an event in New York on July 28. The odd duo had been appointed to lead the White House as "equal partners" but almost immediately clashed as they battled for full control.

"Steve and Reince had their differences but they agreed that it was imperative that Trump stuck to his campaign promises. I'm not sure there are many White House [officials] left who share that goal," said a source close to the administration.

From the start, Bannon's inclusion in the West Wing power structure helped appease Trump supporters who worried about the negative influence other officials might have on the president's populist agenda. The former executive chairman of Breitbart, a far-right website that Bannon severed financial ties with in order to join the administration, was a trusted ally of the president's base — someone so committed to Trump's economic nationalism, he maintains a whiteboard of campaign promises in his otherwise drab office.

"What Steve Bannon's role is, is to reassure those people in the Trump coalition, who are the true believers," former Reagan chief of staff Kenned Duberstein explained last November. "He is worthy as Lee Atwater was for Bush 41, as Karl Rove was for [Bush] 43, as Valerie Jarrett was."

A person close to Trump described Bannon as "irreplaceable," while another source familiar with the situation said the president is unlikely to look for another chief strategist anytime soon.