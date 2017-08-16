The big problem with this stock market - CBS News

The Dow Jones Industrials index continues to hover around the 22,000 level, as fears over a nuclear exchange with North Korea fade somewhat. But evidence that something is amiss deep in the bowels of the stock market continues to grow.

The most cursory corroborating point is simply the accelerating weakness underway in small-cap stocks. The Russell 2000 index of small-company shares recently tested its 200-day moving average for the first time since before Election Day -- setting up a possible violation of a massive nine-month trading range.

Other evidence? How about the recent spike in Wall Street's "fear gauge," the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), which just recorded one of the largest jumps on record? Or the ongoing and persistent weakness in the U.S. dollar?

But above all, it's the lack of market breadth that's most worrying. Put simply: Investors are concentrating their buying on an ever-narrowing list of stocks. And that suggests a major lack of confidence.