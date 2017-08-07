FactChecking Trump's West Virginia Rally - "The greatest jobs president that God ever created"

At a rally in West Virginia, President Donald Trump falsely claimed that his administration is “bringing back to America” manufacturing jobs “by the hundreds of thousands.” In fact, about 70,000 manufacturing jobs have been added since he took office, federal labor statistics show.

The president also puffed up his record on creating jobs in general, and coal-mining jobs specifically. He also repeated misleading talking points on the nation’s gross domestic product, immigration, war spending and Hillary Clinton.

Jobs, Jobs, Jobs

Trump’s latest campaign-style speech to supporters was on Aug. 3 in Huntington, West Virginia. The president, who campaigned on a promise to be “the greatest jobs president that God ever created,” focused a good part of his speech on jobs and the economy.

As we wrote at the time he took office, Trump inherited an economy that was experiencing steady job growth. We said that the unemployment rate was 4.7 percent and the economy had gained jobs for 75 straight months – the longest streak on record. That streak has continued and the unemployment rate has now dropped to 4.3 percent.

Trump, however, goes too far in some cases when claiming credit for the continued economic growth.